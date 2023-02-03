Challenge Cup TV coverage confirmed for Wigan derby in round one

AHEAD of the 2023 season, the Challenge Cup TV cameras will be heading for Wigan – but not for the Warriors.

The Sportsman will kick off another exciting programme of rugby league coverage in 2023 with the first-round derby between two of Wigan’s renowned community clubs, St Patrick’s, and Ince Rose Bridge.

The tie will be played on Saturday week, February 11, kicking off at 3pm – with the winners earning the chance to spring a surprise in Round Two with a trip to Workington Town of the Betfred League One two weeks later.

The Sportsman will again provide live, exclusive, and free coverage of at least 20 fixtures from a range of competitions in 2023, including League One, the Betfred Women’s Super League and Wheelchair Rugby League throughout the season.