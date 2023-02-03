Three Hull KR men set to debut for Willie Peters as Leeds Rhinos winger still absent from Rohan Smith’s squad

LEEDS RHINOS Head Coach Rohan Smith has named the strongest squad of the pre-season campaign so far for this Sunday’s trip to Hull KR, kick off 3pm.

The Rhinos welcome back half backs Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin, who missed last Sunday’s win over Bradford at Headingley along with hooker Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano and David Fusitu’a, who all return.

James McDonnell, who suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Bulls has been cleared to play, but centre Derrell Olpherts is left out after missing last weeks game through illness.

Youngsters Alfie Edgell and Leon Ruan retain their places in the initial 22-man squad named for the game after impressing in pre-season so far.

The squad in full is: 1 Richie Myler, 2 David Fusitu’a, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Zane Tetevano, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 17 Justin Sangare, 18 Tom Holroyd, 19 James McDonnell, 20 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Liam Tindall, 24 Luis Roberts, 25 James Donaldson, 29 Jack Sinfield, 31 Leon Ruan, 34 Alfie Edgell.

Meanwhile, Willie Peters has named his 22-man squad to take on the Leeds Rhinos in what will be his first coaching experience at Craven Park.

New signings Sauaso “Jesse” Sue, Rhys Kennedy, and James Batchelor are all set to get their first run out as a Robin in front of the Home fans.

There will also be first run outs in 2023 for the likes of Lachlan Coote, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Kane Linnett and more of the senior figures in the Hull KR squad.

Elliot Minchella will also feature after over coming a minor ankle injury, along with Matt Parcell who will take to the field for his first taste of action in 2023, against his former side.

The squad in full is: Lachlan Coote, Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Sauaso Sue, Matt Parcell, George King, Frankie Halton, Kane Linnett, Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten, Rhys Kennedy, James Batchelor, Matty Storton, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Dean Hadley, Sam Wood, Sam Luckley, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.