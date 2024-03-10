Championship 2024: Swinton Lions season preview, squad and prediction

IT’S all change at Swinton, who in addition to appointing Alan Kilshaw as their new head coach to replace Allan Coleman, have seen a full team of 17 players depart and brought a dozen in.

The Lions were stuck in a tight relegation battle last season, narrowly maintaining their Championship status in the final round, but they have lost some key players in Rhodri Lloyd and Mike Butt, who followed Coleman to Widnes, and Louis Brogan, who was snapped up by Leigh.

It is always hard to make predictions for a side with a new coach and playmaker in Dec Patton at stand-off. Their first three games against Whitehaven, Widnes and Toulouse should give fans a better understanding of where this new-look outfit is at.

But Swinton were impressive in their 1895 Cup win against Coleman’s Vikings in February, while their Challenge Cup win over West Hull saw plenty of attacking flair on display in wet conditions.

Watch out for… YOUNG signing Brad Hammond, the son of former St Helens scrum-half Karle Hammond who lifted the Challenge Cup trophy in 1996. Centre Hammond is only 21 and has spent the past two seasons playing for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup.

2024 squad: 1 Dan Abram, 2 Matty Chrimes, 3 Jake Spedding, 4 Jayden Hatton, 5 Rhys Williams, 6 Dec Patton, 7 Jordy Gibson, 8 Liam Cooper, 9 George Roby, 10 Gavin Bennion, 11 Gav Rodden, 12 Mitch Cox, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Josh Eaves, 15 Dan Spencer-Tonks, 16 Lewis Hall, 17 Matty Fletcher, 18 Jack Stevens, 20 Jack Houghton, 21 Andy Badrock, 22 Cole Oakley, 23 Joe Purcell, 24 Jordan Case, 25 Richard Lepori, 28 Brad Hammond.

Rugby League World predicts: 12th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone