Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity play out Challenge Cup Golden Point thriller

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS and Wakefield Trinity played out a classic Challenge Cup tie with Gareth Gale’s 60-metre effort confirming a Rovers win in Golden Point extra-time.

It was a feisty local derby and both Renouf Atoni and Brad England were sent to the sinbin just after the midway point in the first-half for a scuffle between the two teams.

The resulting penalty left Rovers on the Wakefield line but Connor Jones was held up with Featherstone enjoying the possession and field position in the opening half-hour.

James Ford’s side finally punished their opponents on 32 minutes, a slick passing move being finished by Gareth Gale in the corner. Thomas Lacans converted brilliantly from the touchline for a 6-0 lead.

The hosts were applying all the pressure still and an Iain Thornley knock-on handed Rovers a great chance before the break.

Featherstone, and Wynne, took advantage, with the former Hull FC man crossing delightfully in the corner once more. Lacans’ conversion this time dropped short with Ford’s men leading 10-0 at the break.

Daryl Powell had clearly given Wakefield a rocket at half-time, and, after a spell of pressure, the visitors had their first points of the afternoon.

After impressive handling on the inside, Oliver Pratt did well to slide over on 48 minutes, but Jowitt couldn’t convert with the score remaining at 10-4.

Following back-to-back sets which saw Trinity pepper the hosts’ line, they finally had their second as the hour approached, Romain Franco going over unopposed after great work by Lino and Jowitt. The latter couldn’t convert though as Featherstone still led 10-8 with a quarter of the game left.

Rovers’ error count began mounting and with Aekins dropping a Lino bomb, the visitors had the chance to level the scores when Pratt was caught high. Lino took over the kicking duties and made it 10-10 with 15 minutes remaining.

With good chances at a premium, it was next points winner but neither side could find the answer as Golden Point came to fruition.

However, following Josh Griffin’s error, Gareth Gale ran 60 metres unopposed to win the game in extra-time.

Featherstone Rovers

1 Caleb Aekins

19 Manoa Wacokecoke

3 Josh Hardcastle

2 Connor Wynne

5 Gareth Gale

14 Harry Bowes

7 Thomas Lacans

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Connor Jones

12 Jack Bussey

11 Brad Day

17 Brad England

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

15 Wellington Albert

18 Moris Kamano

20 Keenen Tomlinson

27 Zach Fishwick



Tries: Wynne (32, 38), Gale (85)

Goals: Lacans 1/2

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

23 Romain Franco

12 Josh Griffin

3 Oliver Pratt

5 Lachlan Walmsley

6 Luke Gale

7 Mason Lino

8 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hood

10 Renouf Atoni

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

21 Thomas Doyle

Substitutes

15 Caleb Uele

19 Isaiah Vagana

26 Harvey Smith

30 Noah Booth

Tries: Pratt (48), Franco (58)

Goals: Jowitt 0/2, Lino 1/1

