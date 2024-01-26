Championship and League One structures look set to be altered for 2025

THE structure of the Championship and League One look set to be altered for the 2025 season.

Talks between second and third tier clubs and the RFL took place yesterday with meaningful talks held about what the structure of both competitions will look like in 2025.

Much has been made of the dwindling League One competition following the exit of West Wales Raiders and London Skolars, whilst Newcastle Thunder are staggering towards the start line in 2024.

A number of clubs have put forward ideas of three divisions of 12 teams, League Express understands with a return to the Middle 8s for the Championship and League One in a bid to drive competition between the two leagues.

Meanwhile, Super League is set to remain at 12 teams with IMG’s pillars still very much the focus for clubs aiming for Grade A status.

The idea behind a Middle 8s would see the top eight of the Championship play off with the bottom four playing off against the top four from League One.

It is hoped that such a concept would spark interest and drive crowds towards the back end of the season as well as giving all clubs something to play for.

A 14-team Super League is ultimately unpopular with top flight clubs due to the decline in Sky money whilst a merged Championship with League One isn’t really supported given the disparity in quality between the top of the second tier and the bottom of the third.

