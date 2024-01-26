Featherstone Rovers snap up four trialists on permanent deals

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have snapped up four trialists on permanent deals ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

Outside back Charlie Harris and forwards Jack Arnold, Dean Roberts, and Keenen Tomlinson have impressed James Ford during pre-season enough to earn professional contracts for the 2024 campaign.

Harris commented: “Being from Featherstone, it’s always been a dream of mine to play for the club, it’s the club I’ve supported my whole life. To get the opportunity to pull on that jersey was something very special and I’m honoured to have earned a contract.

“I’m excited to work with the coaching team and other players to be the best player I can be for my home town club.

Head Coach James Ford commented: “I’ve been really impressed by Charlie’s commitment and desire to play for Featherstone. He’s impressed in both games. We’ve spoken about what the journey looks like for Charlie and we’re really excited to work with him to become a regular starter for the club.”

Dean Roberts has also signed for the club, James Ford commented: “He’s come on trial and trained four times a week, his desire to learn has been impressive as has his desire to make the step up to play at this level. In the two trial games, both against Championship opposition he’s looked more than competent. Ian and I are looking forward to working with him.”

The third addition is Jack Arnold, a powerful middle like Roberts, Ford added: “Jack’s also impressed in pre season, his intensity in particular. He’s a very honest player and has had two very strong games against two Championship teams where he’s been committed in his efforts, he’s been aggressive and that’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Keenen Tomlinson has also signed a contract with the club, on Tomlinson Ford commented: “Keenen has shown plenty of commitment training 4 days per week over our preseason and deserves an opportunity to showcase his progress. He has good footwork and has shown he’s a handful when he carries the ball.”

