Championship, League One and NRL top try, goal and points scorers

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 4
2 = Joe Burton (Batley Bulldogs) 3
James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) 3
Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 3
Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 3
Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique) 3
Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) 3
Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) 3
Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) 3
Ryan King (Whitehaven) 3
Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings) 3
Goals
1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 15
2 = Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 14
Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 14
4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 12
5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 11
Points
1 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 40
2 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 38
3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 32
4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 30
5 Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers) 26
LEAGUE ONE LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 = Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 6
Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 6
3 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 5
Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) 5
5 = Jude Ferreira (Hunslet) 4
Alfie Goddard (Hunslet) 4
Brandon Pickersgill (Keighley Cougars) 4
Joe Hartley (Rochdale Hornets) 4
Brad Taylor (Workington Town) 4
Goals
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 22
2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 19
3 Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 13
4 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 12
5 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 11
Points
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 48
2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 42
3 Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 28
4 Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 26
5 = Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 24
Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 24
NRL LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 = Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) 6
Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) 6
3 = Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos) 5
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins) 5
(7 players tied on 4)
Goals
1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 23
2 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 18
3 = Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 16
Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) 16
5 = Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders) 14
Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm) 14
Points
1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 54
2 = Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) 40
Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 40
Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 40
5 Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 38