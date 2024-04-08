Championship, League One and NRL top try, goal and points scorers

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 4

2 = Joe Burton (Batley Bulldogs) 3

James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) 3

Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 3

Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 3

Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique) 3

Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) 3

Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) 3

Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) 3

Ryan King (Whitehaven) 3

Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings) 3

Goals

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 15

2 = Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 14

Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 14

4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 12

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 11

Points

1 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 40

2 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 38

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 32

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 30

5 Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers) 26

LEAGUE ONE LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 = Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 6

Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 6

3 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 5

Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) 5

5 = Jude Ferreira (Hunslet) 4

Alfie Goddard (Hunslet) 4

Brandon Pickersgill (Keighley Cougars) 4

Joe Hartley (Rochdale Hornets) 4

Brad Taylor (Workington Town) 4

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 22

2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 19

3 Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 13

4 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 12

5 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 11

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 48

2 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 42

3 Cian Tyrer (Oldham) 28

4 Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 26

5 = Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 24

Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 24

NRL LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 = Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) 6

Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) 6

3 = Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos) 5

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins) 5

(7 players tied on 4)

Goals

1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 23

2 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 18

3 = Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 16

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) 16

5 = Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders) 14

Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm) 14

Points

1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 54

2 = Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) 40

Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 40

Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 40

5 Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 38

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.