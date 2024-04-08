This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Challenge Cup and NRL

CHALLENGE CUP

QUARTER FINALS

SATURDAY 13th APRIL

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants 19:00

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards 17:00 (BBC)

SUNDAY 14th APRIL

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors 15:00

St Helens v Warrington Wolves 16:30 (BBC)

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY 13th APRIL

Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique 15:00

SUNDAY 14th APRIL

Barrow Raiders v Dewsbury Rams 15:00

Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers 15:00

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles 15:00

Whitehaven v Batley Bulldogs 15:00

Widnes Vikings v Halifax Panthers 15:00

York Knights v Wakefield Trinity 15:00

LEAGUE ONE

SUNDAY 14th APRIL

Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders 15:00

Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet 14:00

at Olympic Legacy Stadium, Sheffield

Oldham v Cornwall 13:00

Rochdale Hornets v Newcastle Thunder 15:00

WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP

SUNDAY 14th APRIL

York Valkyrie v Featherstone Rovers TBC

Wigan Warriors v Cardiff Demons TBC

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants TBC

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves TBC

Dates and times all TBC

NRL

THURSDAY 11th APRIL

Newcastle Knights v Sydney Roosters 10:50 (Watch NRL)

FRIDAY 12th APRIL

Melbourne Storm v Canterbury Bulldogs 09:00 (Watch NRL)

Brisbane Broncos v Dolphins 11:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SATURDAY 13th APRIL

New Zealand Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles 06:00 (Watch NRL)

Parramatta Eels v North Queensland Cowboys 08:30 (Sky/Watch NRL)

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Cronulla Sharks 10:35 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SUNDAY 14TH APRIL

Wests Tigers v St George Illawarra Dragons 07:05 (Watch NRL)

Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans 09:15 (Watch NRL)

