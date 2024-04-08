This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Challenge Cup and NRL

CHALLENGE CUP
QUARTER FINALS
SATURDAY 13th APRIL
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants 19:00
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards 17:00 (BBC)
SUNDAY 14th APRIL
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors 15:00
St Helens v Warrington Wolves 16:30 (BBC)
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY 13th APRIL
Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique 15:00
SUNDAY 14th APRIL
Barrow Raiders v Dewsbury Rams 15:00
Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers 15:00
Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles 15:00
Whitehaven v Batley Bulldogs 15:00
Widnes Vikings v Halifax Panthers 15:00
York Knights v Wakefield Trinity 15:00
LEAGUE ONE
SUNDAY 14th APRIL
Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders 15:00
Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet 14:00
at Olympic Legacy Stadium, Sheffield
Oldham v Cornwall 13:00
Rochdale Hornets v Newcastle Thunder 15:00
WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP
SUNDAY 14th APRIL
York Valkyrie v Featherstone Rovers TBC
Wigan Warriors v Cardiff Demons TBC
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants TBC
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves TBC
Dates and times all TBC
NRL
THURSDAY 11th APRIL
Newcastle Knights v Sydney Roosters 10:50 (Watch NRL)
FRIDAY 12th APRIL
Melbourne Storm v Canterbury Bulldogs 09:00 (Watch NRL)
Brisbane Broncos v Dolphins 11:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)
SATURDAY 13th APRIL
New Zealand Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles 06:00 (Watch NRL)
Parramatta Eels v North Queensland Cowboys 08:30 (Sky/Watch NRL)
South Sydney Rabbitohs v Cronulla Sharks 10:35 (Sky/Watch NRL)
SUNDAY 14TH APRIL
Wests Tigers v St George Illawarra Dragons 07:05 (Watch NRL)
Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans 09:15 (Watch NRL)