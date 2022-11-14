Channel 4’s plan for Super League in 2023 following brilliant first year as St Helens to front the sport

IF there was one major plus that came out of the 2022 Super League season it was the announcement onto the rugby league scene of terrestrial broadcaster Channel 4.

Bursting onto the scene with the likes of Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as hosts and Danika Priim, Kyle Amor and Sam Tomkins as guest pundits, Channel 4 more than changed the face of rugby league in 2022.

More than that, the broadcaster signed a two-year deal with the governing body to continue broadcasting into 2023, though League Express understands that there is no plan to increase the number of games next season due to the contract situation.

That means that ten Super League games will again be broadcast in 2023.

However, there is much positivity surrounding the fixtures that Channel 4 will broadcast in 2023 with the terrestrial channel agreeing to cover the World Club Challenge game between St Helens and the Penrith Panthers.

The match will take place at the home of the Panthers, the BlueBet Stadium on Saturday 18 February, 2023.

In what will be a first for fans in the UK, the World Club Challenge will be part of a Channel 4 double-header with the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors live at 1pm later on in the day.

Moving forward past 2023, there will no doubt be much clamouring to see Channel 4 extend their deal with rugby league following such a positive number of months.

Of course, with the 12-year deal signed with IMG to reimagine rugby league, it remains to be seen what path the new leadership will take, but what a brilliant first year in what will hopefully be a long and fruitful relationship.

Confirmed Channel 4 fixtures for 2023 so far:

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – Round 1, 18 February

Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Round 2, Sunday 26 February

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Round 6, Saturday 25 March

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – Round 7, Saturday 1 April

St Helens v Salford Red Devils – Round 12, Saturday 13 May