Three clubs in the mix to sign Brisbane Broncos and England star Herbie Farnworth

THREE clubs are reportedly in the mix to sign Brisbane Broncos and England star Herbie Farnworth.

That’s according to Australian publication the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that three NRL clubs may well try and poach the centre following an incredible World Cup campaign.

Farnworth has been in excellent form for England and perhaps deserved a place in the World Cup Final following a stunning semi-final performance which saw him cross for two tries.

But the 22-year-old has long outlined his desire to play at fullback for the Broncos – something which has become increasingly unlikely over the past few seasons considering the likes of Tesi Niu, Selwyn Cobbo and now Reece Walsh appear likely to become Brisbane’s number one in front of Farnworth.

At present, the England international is a wanted man with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dolphins are in the mix to sign the youngster after an inspired World Cup.

That being said, Brisbane would be mad to let Farnworth go considering his incredible stock but with a plethora of outside backs and the fact that he could quite easily attract a deal over $800,000 a year, the Broncos may well not have enough salary cap space to fend off outside interest.

Former Newcastle Knights recruitment officer Alex McKinnon has been a long admirer of Farnworth and he stated: “He is a superstar. I think he could be a top-line fullback.”

Asked if he thinks Farnworth wants to playing fullback, McKinnon added: “I know he wants to play fullback.”