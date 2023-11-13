Chief executive a ‘marquee signing’ for Halifax Panthers

DAMIAN CLAYTON is aiming to help Halifax take off after leaving the Royal Air Force after 36 years’ service – and five before he planned – to become the club’s chief executive.

The squadron leader, who was key to establishing Rugby League in the Armed Forces, is already involved with the Panthers through a performance coaching role.

Now he will lead the club’s bid to work their way up the IMG grading levels and try to regain the Super League status it lost in 2003.

“The board has been diligently evaluating where the club is at, substantiated by our recent IMG illustrative grading (B, with a 9.06 out of 20 score and in 20th position out of 35 clubs),” explained the club in a statement.

“We recognise there is plenty of work to do both on and off the field, and the recruitment of a chief executive is one of our first steps in rising to that challenge.”

Clayton was awarded an MBE in 2002 for services to Rugby League in the Armed Forces, recognising his role as the driving force to the sport gaining full recognition within the military.

He captained the RAF team from 1994 to 2006, and also played for and coached the Armed Forces, whom he has represented on the RFL community board since its creation in 2006.

The former Brighouse Rangers player was this year added to the RFL Roll of Honour ahead of his role in the remembrance service at the Cenotaph, which has become a central part of the sport’s Challenge Cup finals schedule.

As a performance specialist, he has also worked with Castleford and England.

“Having somebody of Damian’s knowledge and experience within the game and, more importantly, understanding the DNA of the club through his close involvement with our performance operations, is a strength that should not be underestimated,” added the club.

Clayton said: “This appointment is an overt demonstration by the board to help elevate the club to new heights.

“Having been associated with the performance side for many years, I have a profound connection with and understanding of the club’s culture and values.

“I am eager to apply my considerable operational, strategic and administrative military experience and exploit my broad Rugby League network to ensure we excel on and off the field.”

Halifax chairman Dave Grayson said: “I regard Damian as being our marquee signing off the field.”

