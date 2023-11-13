Castleford Tigers stadium upgrade moves a step closer

CASTLEFORD’S proposed redevelopment of their Wheldon Road home has taken a step forward.

The Tigers put forward a planning application last December to improve the Mend-a-Hose Jungle, including by building a new, all-seater main stand.

This stand will include a banqueting suite and corporate hospitality function rooms, while the other three stands would be refurbished.

The majority of the funding is coming from a new employment development on the Axiom site at Junction 32 on the M62, where Castleford initially proposed building a new stadium before ditching those plans.

Last week National Highways lifted its objection to the Axiom proposals, moving both planning applications closer to being approved by Wakefield Council.

Castleford believe that could happen “in the coming weeks”, releasing £12.2 million of funding towards the Wheldon Road upgrades.

The club says the redevelopment will provide “major improvements to be enjoyed by all fans”, including new catering facilities, toilets and improved accessibility for disabled supporters.

It is also hugely significant to Castleford’s future prospects on the pitch, with Super League participation to be determined by a grading system of which stadium facilities are a key pillar.

In the provisional scores released last month, they scored 1.32 points out of 3 for their stadium.

They missed out on a whole point for not meeting minimum standards across nine areas, including corporate and media facilities, plus 0.25 points for lacking LED advertising boards and a big screen.

Castleford say they want to increase their stadium score by 1.35 points by the time the gradings are decided for 2025, when their Super League status is in peril.

They must be ranked in the top twelve, but under the indicative grades for 2024, the Tigers placed 13th, 0.31 points behind twelfth place.

Castleford have, however, appealed their grade due to an alleged mistake in their finance score, with the club still awaiting the outcome, which they are hoping will be settled this week.

