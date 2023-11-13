Chris Chester taking pride in Robbie Mulhern’s rise with Leigh Leopards

CHRIS CHESTER has taken great pride in Robbie Mulhern’s rise to be one of Super League’s top props.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a superb first year with Leigh, playing a pivotal role in their Challenge Cup final success and in reaching the Super League play-offs.

Mulhern was rewarded for his form at the end of the season by a call-up to England’s squad for their series against Tonga.

And just days after playing in the final Test at Headingley, becoming Leigh’s first England international in 29 years, Mulhern penned a contract extension to stay with the Leopards until the end of 2026.

Leigh director of rugby Chester first worked with the forward at Hull KR, signing him from first club Leeds at the end of 2015 while he was head coach.

Mulhern went on to spend five seasons in East Yorkshire and two with Warrington before Chester helped bring him to Leigh following their promotion to Super League.

“I’ve known Robbie since he was 19 or 20 years old and brought him to Hull KR when he found his opportunities at Leeds were limited,” said Chester.

“I’m delighted with the progress he has made over the last few years, when he has turned from a good club player into a good international player.

“To sign Robbie for three years is a real boost to our club and squad. Robbie played a massive part in our success in 2023 and will prove a big influence in 2024 and beyond.”

Mulhern added: “I have really enjoyed my time at Leigh since my first day.

“There is a good camaraderie between the players and staff and I was delighted when we won the cup. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

*Read a full interview with Robbie Mulhern in the December issue of Rugby League World. Subscriptions are available at totalrl.com/shop

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.