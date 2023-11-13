Daryl Clark excited for ‘fresh start’ with St Helens after leaving Warrington Wolves

DARYL CLARK is excited for a “fresh start” at St Helens after a successful Test series with England.

The hooker has signed a three-year deal with the current world champions, handed the task of replacing their retiring captain, James Roby.

Clark left Warrington after nine seasons in which he won the 2019 Challenge Cup – beating new club Saints at Wembley – but losing in four other major finals.

He began his career with hometown club Castleford and won the Man of Steel award in his final year at the Tigers, in 2014.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been at Warrington for nine years, it’s a long time,” said Clark, 30.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh start and new team-mates. It’ll be a bit weird but also exciting.”

Clark was recognised as England’s best in his position by national coach Shaun Wane, starting all three Tests as they whitewashed Tonga at home.

He now has eleven England appearances under his belt. But the first Test was his first international game since playing for Great Britain on their 2019 tour of the southern hemisphere.

“It’s a long time since I’ve been involved and I think the first game was the first time I started at nine for England,” added Clark.

“To get three Tests under my belt as a starting nine and playing good minutes, it’s pretty good. I’m really happy with the minutes I played.”

Clark reiterated his desire to keep playing for England for the foreseeable future: “I’m 31 in February. The body feels great.

“As long as Waney wants to select me, I’ll always stick my hand up for my country. I’ve no intention of throwing in the towel.”

