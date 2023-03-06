Clear favourite to take over at Castleford Tigers revealed following Lee Radford’s departure

LEE RADFORD will no longer be coach of Castleford Tigers following his departure from the West Yorkshire club this morning.

Now, there has been mounting speculation about who could take over with the bookmakers having a clear favourite.

That favourite is interim boss Andy Last, who took over at Hull FC in exactly the same fashion when Radford was sacked back in 2020.

Among those listed on Betfred, Danny Ward is also behind Last in the running with former Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan in third and ex-Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers boss Brian McDermott also listed.

Here are all the odds from Super League sponsors Betfred:

Andy Last – 9/4

Danny Ward – 5/2

Justin Morgan – 7/2

Brian McDermott – 6/1

Danny McGuire – 8/1

Danny Orr – 8/1

Ryan Carr – 8/1

Simon Grix – 12/1

Brian Noble – 16/1