12 Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup fixtures set to be broadcast live on TV this weekend

SUPER LEAGUE, the NRL and Challenge Cup will return for this weekend – and 12 games will be broadcast live on TV.

The action begins on Thursday when Penrith Panthers go up against South Sydney Rabbitohs before Wigan Warriors go head-to-head with Catalans Dragons at night.

Then the fixtures on TV will conclude with two Challenge Cup games live on BBC iPlayer and then The Sportsman. Here are all 12 live games.

Thursday 9th March

9:00am Sky Sports Action | 7:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

​Thursday 9th March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons

​Friday 10th March

7:00am Sky Sports Arena | 6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:00am Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

​Friday 10th March

9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 10:55am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

9:05am Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

​Friday 10th March

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

​Saturday 11th March

3:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

4:00am Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors

​Saturday 11th March

6:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

6:30am The Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders

​Saturday 11th March

8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 8:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:35am Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury ​Bulldogs

Sunday 12th March

4:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

5:05am Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights

​Sunday 12th March

7:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:15am St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

​Sunday 12th March

12:20pm BBC Red Button TV | BBC iPlayer

Challenge Cup Round 3

12:30pm Thatto Heath Crusaders vs North Wales Crusaders

​Sunday 12th March

2:45pm The Sportsman – The Sportsman

Challenge Cup Round 3

3:00pm Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Panthers