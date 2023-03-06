12 Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup fixtures set to be broadcast live on TV this weekend

SUPER LEAGUE, the NRL and Challenge Cup will return for this weekend – and 12 games will be broadcast live on TV.
The action begins on Thursday when Penrith Panthers go up against South Sydney Rabbitohs before Wigan Warriors go head-to-head with Catalans Dragons at night.
Then the fixtures on TV will conclude with two Challenge Cup games live on BBC iPlayer and then The Sportsman. Here are all 12 live games.
Thursday 9th March
9:00am Sky Sports Action | 7:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Thursday 9th March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons
Friday 10th March
7:00am Sky Sports Arena | 6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:00am Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks
Friday 10th March
9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 10:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:05am Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys
Friday 10th March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers
Saturday 11th March
3:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
4:00am Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors
Saturday 11th March
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
6:30am The Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders
Saturday 11th March
8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 8:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:35am Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Sunday 12th March
4:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
5:05am Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights
Sunday 12th March
7:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:15am St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans
Sunday 12th March
12:20pm BBC Red Button TV | BBC iPlayer
Challenge Cup Round 3
12:30pm Thatto Heath Crusaders vs North Wales Crusaders
Sunday 12th March
2:45pm The Sportsman – The Sportsman
Challenge Cup Round 3
3:00pm Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Panthers