Cleary on his emotional Kangaroos debut

By JOHN DAVIDSON

NATHAN CLEARY admits he shed a few tears before making his debut for Australia in the World Cup against Scotland.

The two-time NRL Grand Final winner starred as the Kangaroos thrashed Scotland in Coventry.

Cleary scored 28 points, with twelve goals and a try, the second-most points ever scored by an Aussie on debut after Andrew Johns at the 1995 World Cup.

“There were a little bit (of tears),” he said.

“Mum and Dad were there, so it was a bit emotional. It was a cool experience and I’m so glad that Mum and Dad could get over here for my debut.

“It still feels a bit surreal that I played for Australia. It was an emotional morning when I got my jersey.

“It was a crazy feeling to actually get out there. It was good fun and I’m very grateful.

The 24-year-old admitted to some nerves before his maiden international performance.

“I woke up and had this butterfly feeling,” he said.

“I didn’t think I was going to be nervous but I woke up and had it. Once you get out there you’re playing off instinct and the players who are playing alongside me are great players, so they make me look better.

“It’s right up there; playing for the green and gold is the greatest honour you can have. It still feels a bit surreal that I’ve actually done it.

“There’s great history and pride in the jersey and to be able to pull it on and have a win like that is very special.”

Cleary said of playing alongside Cameron Munster in the halves for Australia for the first time: “It was awesome.

“He’s a great player; I’ve come up against him in some big games and we’ve had some battles over time, but to team up and play with him makes me want to do it again.”

