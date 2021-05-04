Clubb banned for eight matches

Wigan Warriors forward Tony Clubb has been banned for eight matches after an independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him guilty of using ‘unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin’ towards Hull FC’s Andre Savelio during last Thursday’s Betfred Super League match.

The RFL’s Match Review Panel had considered the incident a Grade F offence – the most severe grading available and one which carries a minimum punishment of eight matches.

In reaching its decision the tribunal, chaired by His Honour Judge Guy Kearl QC, considered submissions from both players and clubs, the match official’s report, broadcast footage and character references.

In his judgement, which will be published in full on the RFL website, HHJ Kearl noted: “We have considered the evidence of both players and the circumstances surrounding the allegation and find that we are reasonably satisfied, taking into account the seriousness of the charge, that the words were said, albeit in the heat of the moment, but nevertheless were said.

“They do constitute unacceptable language based on [a player’s] racial and ethnic origin and therefore we find that this was serious misconduct which has brought the game into disrepute.

“On the other hand we have considered the character references placed before us by Wigan Warriors from those who know [Tony Clubb] well at the club. We do not find that he is a racist, simply that on this occasion he used unacceptable language in the heat of the moment.

“We have therefore reduced the penalty to take account of his character and good disciplinary record to a suspension for 8 matches and a £500 fine.”