Clubs given dispensation to sign Toronto players

The RFL have given clubs special dispensation to sign Toronto’s overseas players.

The governing body confirmed this morning that any club who wishes to sign one of Toronto’s seven contracted quota players will be able to do so without them taking up a quota spot for the duration of their contract with the Wolfpack.

Toronto’s seven overseas players are Sonny Bill Williams, Ricky Leutele, Bodene Thompson, Darcy Lussick, Josh McCrone, Blake Wallace and Chase Stanley, though Williams and Leutele have already gone to the NRL.

However, clubs have not been given salary cap exemptions as it stands, meaning any signing would have to fit under the cap.

Head of legal Karen Moorhouse confirmed the news to clubs on Wednesday morning.

Toronto have allowed their players to find other clubs with three, Williams, Leutele and Brad Singleton, all thought to have secured moves elsewhere.

Several players, including Kallum Watkins, have been offered to other clubs.

Williams has returned to the Sydney Roosters, Leutele has signed a short-term deal with Melbourne while Wigan Today has linked Singleton with a move to the Warriors next year.