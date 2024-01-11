Commentary duo Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson confirm end of Channel 4 Super League coverage

COMMENTARY duo Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson have confirmed the end of Channel 4’s Super League coverage in emotional posts.

The pair took to social media giant, X, to express their gratitude at having been a massive part of the Channel 4 take-off over the past two years.

Over 20 Super League games were given coverage by the terrestrial broadcaster over those two years, but Channel 4 has been outbid by the BBC to take over the free-to-air rights for the next three years.

That news was broke by the Daily Mail which claimed that the BBC has won rights that will see at least 12 matches each season shown live on BBC Two on Saturday evenings – starting from February.

Games, according to Mail Sport, will also be made available on the BBC iPlayer, whilst the BBC will cover two play-off games at the end of the season – much like Channel 4 did in 2022 and 2023 – as well as the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and NRL premiers Penrith Panthers on 24 February.

That, however, signals the end of Channel 4’s coverage after a whirlwind two years and Amor and Wilson, who were integral to raising the profile of the sport on the terrestrial broadcaster, have reflected upon their time with the company.

Amor posted: “A first and last photo 📸🥹Thanks for the last 2 seasons @C4Sport was amazing to be a part of such a fun team 💫

“Absolutely delighted that the game will continue to be shown on terrestrial TV and we should all celebrate this as it is so important in helping to grow our game!”

A first and last photo 📸🥹 Thanks for the last 2 seasons @C4Sport was amazing to be a part of such a fun team 💫 Absolutely delighted that the game will continue to be shown on terrestrial TV and we should all celebrate this as it is so important in helping to grow our game! pic.twitter.com/fWI4fqKOFt — Kyle Amor (@kylejamor87) January 9, 2024

In response, Wilson too posted: “Well said Kyle. It’s been an absolute blast to be a part of @C4Sport for the last two years. Free to air

@SuperLeague is such a valuable tool for RL to have in addition to @SkySportsRL. These are exciting times.

Well said Kyle. It’s been an absolute blast to be a part of @C4Sport for the last two years. Free to air @SuperLeague is such a valuable tool for RL to have in addition to @SkySportsRL. These are exciting times. https://t.co/V66FMnPzLf — Mark Wilson (@MarkWilsonRadio) January 9, 2024

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.