“I got into all kinds of trouble as a kid but I always thought I would turn it all around” – Ex-Super League forward charts how rugby league saved his life and his attempt to give back

IT takes guts for people to turn their life around once they are in a bad place.

For some troubled youngsters, sport can often be the way out, giving people an outlet with which vent their pent-up anger as well as take their mind off more pressing issues.

That’s exactly what sport was for former Super League forward Keith Mason, who ended up making over 250 top-flight appearances for the likes of St Helens, Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

In doing so, rugby gave Mason a way in which to prove people wrong.

“Rugby gave me a good life, I could have gone to jail as a young kid but I proved a lot of people wrong and have gone on to have a strong career,” Mason told League Express.

“When rugby league players retire they often get forgotten about. I felt I had more left as a rugby player but that means I would not have been able to go into acting but it has opened up so many doors now. When you work hard the doors open up for you.

“I got into all kinds of trouble as a kid but I always thought I would turn it all around but I won’t go into it as I’m writing my own autobiography! It’s called Against All Odds, I go really deep into it there.

“I want this book to inspire young kids, I had 45 court appearances and 60 arrests in the space of four years. I always thought I would turn it all around and I did.

“There is a way out, you’ve just got to find something you are good at and give it your all.”

In recent years, Mason has taken to the Hollywood film studios, appearing in Imperative with The Chosen in the pipeline.

Alongside his burgeoning acting career, the 41-year-old is also campaigning to build what would be just the second hospital in the UK that specialises in children with brain injuries.

“I’ve got my clothing line MasonMerch which is non-profit,” Mason continued.

“All of the profits that I make, obviously the manufacturer takes their cut, but I’m just giving it all to the Tafida Raqeeb Foundation where we are trying to raise enough money to build what will only be the second hospital in the UK for children with brain injuries.

“I do enjoy giving back and collaborating for my clothing line. Obviously I champion the charity and help these kids that can’t really help themselves.

“We we will do a fundraiser in June down in Kensington, there will be a few celebrities there and we are hoping to raise a lot of money that day.”