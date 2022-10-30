‘Consummate professional’ Andrew Dixon delighted to make Salford Red Devils return

ANDREW DIXON has become the second forward to make a return to Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2023 season.

Earlier this month, Adam Sidlow sealed a return to the club following a twelve-year absence, with the prop joining from Leigh following their promotion out of the Championship.

And he will be joined by backrower Andrew Dixon, who has returned to the AJ Bell Stadium following a stint with the club in 2013 and 2014 which featured 37 appearances.

Dixon, 32, has signed a two-year deal with Salford after a spell with Toulouse Olympique which featured promotion to, and relegation from, Super League in the past two campaigns.

He started his career with St Helens and, after leaving Salford, played at both Leigh and Toronto under Paul Rowley, who has now signed him for the third time in his coaching career.

“He is the consummate professional and a fantastic person who I know without doubt will further enhance our playing culture and provide experience and quality to our team,” said Salford head coach Rowley.

“Along with our other recent signings, I know Dicko joins us for the right reasons and is motivated, proud and excited to join the group.”

Dixon added: “I’m delighted to have signed for such a progressive club like Salford Red Devils and I’m really looking forward to getting going with this playing group and staff.”

Salford have now confirmed three signings for the 2023 season, all of them in the pack.

Dixon and Sidlow will be joined in the Red Devils pack by a younger forward, 24-year-old Oliver Partington who has signed from Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile Scottish international fullback Ryan Brierley has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

