Ryan Hall plays down succession of try-scoring records with England

HULL KR winger Ryan Hall played down the significance of his latest try-scoring achievements at the World Cup.

The England veteran scored two tries in his first match of the tournament against France in a Group A victory, and followed that up with two more against Greece on Saturday.

As well as extending his outright record as England’s top scorer to 39 tries, he is also now clear in third place in the list of all-time international try-scorers.

Hall has surpassed former Australia captain Darren Lockyer, with only fellow Aussie Ken Irvine (40) and two-time World Cup-winning Great Britain legend Mick Sullivan (46) ahead of him.

His first try against France also took him to the landmark of 300 career tries, the first player to achieve the feat entirely in the summer era.

Of those tries 233 came with Leeds Rhinos, with a further 31 from 47 appearances at Hull KR where he has played since 2021 and is contracted for another season.

But has been typical throughout his career, 34-year-old Hall said of his international record: “Not to be blasé, it’s just a stat.

“I’ve said it all along and it’s my catchphrase, but it’s a by-product of playing in a good team.

“I’m a winger who is normally on the end and finishes moves. There are a lot of cogs in the wheel to provide for me.”

Hall had to wait patiently for his World Cup chance after missing out on England’s opening win against Samoa.

Newcastle Knights sensation Dom Young forced his way ahead in the pecking order but head coach Shaun Wane still has a lot of time for the Robins winger.

“We’ve got some really good players and Ryan is definitely one of them,” said Wane.

“The way he’s trained, the way he’s handled himself since we’ve been in camp has been impeccable. I love him to pieces.”

