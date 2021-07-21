Contract extension for Drinkwater

Catalans Dragons halfback Josh Drinkwater has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2023 season.

A former Manly junior, whose younger brother plays for North Queensland Cowboys, he made his NRL debut in 2013 with St George Illawara Dragons before joining London Broncos one year later.

He then moved back to Australia with Wests Tigers and came back in England with Leigh Centurions, before finally signing for Catalans Dragons in 2018. After a year with Hull KR in 2019, he returned to Perpignan for the 2020 season.

He has scored 14 tries in 51 appearances for the Dragons.

Drinkwater, who is currently the 2021 Super League try-assists leader, having produced 17 try assists in 12 games so far, is happy to be staying in southwest France.

“I’ve loved my time here at the Dragons so far and when it came down to it, this the club I want to play for,” said Drinkwater.

“We’ve got a great group of players and staff and I’m really enjoying my game at the moment. I love living in the south of France and the Catalan region and I hope we can bring the first Super League trophy here.”

That sentiment is shared by Steve McNamara, the Dragons’ head coach

“Josh has been pivotal to our performances this year,” said McNamara.

“His contributions in attack have been outstanding and he has shown a real desire to improve all other parts to his game. Josh suits our club and we suit him. I am delighted he has agreed a new two-year deal.”