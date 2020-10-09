Coote double helps Saints defeat spirited Wakefield

Saints transformed a 12-0 deficit into a 12-20 victory as the champions scored 20 unanswered points to prevail over a depleted Wakefield side.

Chris Chester was down to 17 fit players as eight players were stood down due to one positive Covid-19 case, but the game went ahead as planned.

Tommy Makinson made his well-anticipated return after completing his five-match suspension, while James Graham will be out for two weeks after being forced into 14-day isolation.

Wakefield stormed into a 12-point lead in the opening quarter; Reece Lyne’s in-field kick was captured by Alex Walker in support and Ryan Hampshire’s short ball allowed Craig Kopczak to crash over.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook broke through tackles by three defenders to slam the ball down and Josh Simm’s adventurous offload provided Lachlan Coote with a simple finish. Coote’s second conversion meant Wakefield had their first half-time lead, albeit two points, of the season.

Regan Grace broke the second-half deadlock on 62 minutes when he received a delicious looping pass from Jonny Lomax and weaved in-field to cross.

James Roby broke through the line and found Lomax, who showed great vision and gifted an in support Coote for his second of the night, while Coote’s conversion boosted Saints into a two-score lead.

Matty Ashurst scored a consolation in the final minute as he showed determination to dot the ball down in the in-goal.

Wakefield: A. Walker, Senior, Lyne, Croft, Johnstone, Jowitt, Hampshire, Tanginoa, J. Wood, Kopczak, Batchelor, Ashurst, Westerman; Subs: Bailey, Battye, Fifita, Tangata

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Simm, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Knowles, Bentley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook; Subs: Taia, Peyroux, Amor, Welsby