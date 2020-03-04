Coote named in Saints’ 21-man squad against Huddersfield

Lachlan Coote is set for his return to Super League on Friday as St Helens host Huddersfield.

Coote, who picked up a knee injury during their season opener against Salford, has been included in Kristian Woolf’s initial 21-man squad replacing Aaron Smith, who received a one-match ban from the RFL. Josh Simm has come into the side at the absence of James Bentley, following his ankle injury.

Darnell McIntosh returns to Woolford’s 21-man squad, after picking up minor ligament damage during their fixture against Hull KR, while Suaia Matagi misses out due to suspension.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, LMS, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Costello, Welsby, Simm, Dodd.

Giants: McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, Wilson, Murphy, Ta’ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Kirby