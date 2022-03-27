Cornwall chief on progress made and attracting support ahead of League One debut

Cornwall are working hard to turn “intrigue” into footfall as their big debut approaches.

League One’s newest club heads to Colwyn Bay to face North Wales Crusaders on Saturday.

Then it’s an historic first home meeting with Midlands Hurricanes at their Penryn RUFC base just North of Falmouth on Sunday week, April 10.

It’s just five months since it was confirmed that rather than play in Canada as Ottawa Aces, the club whose roots lie in the old Hemel Stags would relocate to Cornwall.

Since then, it’s been all systems go to bring in a coach – the highly-experienced Neil Kelly – build a squad and spread the Rugby League word in what is a noted rugby union stronghold.

And club communications chief Gareth Davies, who works alongside Kelly, general manager John Beach and commercial and development head Rob Butland, believes progress is slowly but surely being made.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but we’re certainly much further on than we were a few months ago, and we’ve had great support from the RFL,” he explained.

“We’re all excited about what’s coming, and the aim is to get the people of Cornwall excited too.

“We’ve been able to get some great exposure for the club through local radio and television, and we’ve been out and about at every opportunity to tell as many people as possible what we’re trying to achieve and how we’re going about it.

“I think the best word to describe the reaction is intrigue. People want to know more, which is great.

“What we need to do to translate interest into people coming to the stadium to watch us play and sponsors getting on board.”

Davies is confident the potential support is out there.

“Cornish people tend to be passionate about their county, and those who like sport will get behind any team that represents the county, whether it’s rugby, cricket or tiddlywinks.

“We already have professional rugby union and football clubs, Cornish Pirates and Truro City, playing in the winter, and we are offering a third in the summer, so we’re not trying to muscle in on anything.

“We’re not getting carried away and not making any bold predictions, because this is a long-term project, but the will to make it a success is there.”

(Pictured above: from left, Cornwall RL player Sam Gilder, Julie Skentlebury of BBC Radio Cornwall, Cornwall RL head of media and communications Gareth Davies)

