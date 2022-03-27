Halifax Panthers boss delighted by Premier Sports boost to Championship

Halifax Panthers coach Simon Grix says Premier Sports’ coverage of the Championship is helping to promote the entertainment on offer in the second tier.

The Irish pay-television channel has struck a two-year deal with the RFL to screen live a match from each regular round through to the play-offs, including the Million Pound Game, plus all seven clashes at the Summer Bash, which this year is at Headingley on the weekend of July 30/31.

The agreement also includes coverage of seven Challenge Cup ties.

Pundits include Kevin Brown, Leon Pryce, Jodie Cunningham and Andrew Henderson, while Emma Louise Jones is the presenter, with Mark Wilson commentating and Ross Fiddes reporting.

The bulk of the Championship games are on Monday nights, which initially brought concern about the impact on attendances, although they have so far held up well, with an average of 3,713.

Grix’s Halifax becoming the eighth club to be showcased so far as they were beaten 26-16 at home to Leigh Centurions in round six.

“Each game I’ve watched on Premier has been entertaining with good punditry,” said Grix.

“It’s an opportunity to display Championship rugby on television and underline what a good product we have.

“And it means there are more eyeballs on our game, which is what we want.”

The cameras have been at six different grounds – York City Knights, Featherstone Rovers, Leigh, Dewsbury Rams, Widnes Vikings and Halifax.

Three of Leigh’s six league games have been shown live, while Featherstone and Widnes have appeared twice and Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury, Halifax and York once apiece.

In addition, the Challenge Cup ties between Leigh and Widnes and Bradford and Leigh were broadcast (along with the sixth-round matches at Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves).

The next Championship clash to be shown will be Newcastle Thunder versus Widnes next Monday, April 4, followed by the Easter Sunday (April 17) Cumbrian derby between Whitehaven and Workington Town.

