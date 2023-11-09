Cornwall RLFC explain decision to “graciously” step away from 1895 Cup for 2024 season

CORNWALL RLFC have explained the decision to step away from the 1895 Cup for the 2024 season.

Following yesterday’s announcement regarding the Betfred Championship and League 1 structure for 2024, and the confirmation of a game-wide structural review ahead of 2025, the club has provided more context as to why Cornwall will take no part in the revamped cup competition next season.

During recent discussions among League 1 clubs about the proposed competition structure for 2024, Cornwall was asked by the collective if it would consider sitting out of the 1895 Cup competition, for 2024 only, to ease the logistical burden for other League 1 clubs.

The club felt that this decision would allow for a swifter resolution to be reached for the 2024 season structure and, after careful and considered deliberation, Cornwall has graciously agreed to the collectives request to not participate in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup in 2024.

Commenting on this decision, Cornwall RLFC’s chief executive officer Rob Butland, said: “Cornwall RLFC is a club which has the expansion and development of rugby league at its core, and whilst our preference would have been to take part in the 1895 Cup in 2024, after discussions with our fellow clubs it was ultimately decided that with the interest of the wider game at heart we would agree to the request.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the pitch in both the Betfred Challenge Cup and Betfred League 1 season next year.”

