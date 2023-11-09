Robbie Mulhern signs new long-term deal with Leigh Leopards

ROBBIE MULHERN has signed a new long-term deal with Leigh Leopards following an incredible first season with the promoted Super League side.

Mulhern, 29, earned his second England cap in last Saturday’s third test victory over Tonga, becoming Leigh’s first England international for 39 years.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves prop, who also won five caps for Ireland, has enjoyed an outstanding first season at the Leopards Den. He lifted a string of individual awards at the club’s presentation evening and played an integral role in the Leopards’ Betfred Challenge Cup win and fifth-placed finish in Super League.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Leigh since my first day,” Mulhern said. “There is a good camaraderie between the players and staff and I was delighted when we won the cup.

“We set our goals at the start of the season and thought that with the quality we had in the team we should achieve a top six finish. Obviously, we hit that target but to win the cup was unbelievable and something I’ll never forget.

“Over the next three years we must kick on. Realistically we may not win a trophy every year, but we must make that our aim, and look to make small improvements every game, every year.

“It was a great experience to play alongside Tom Amone and Edwin Ipape in the front row. They are unbelievable players and I also have a good connection and understanding with John Asiata. We’ve brought in good players like Owen Trout and Dan Norman and that will bring more competition for places which is a good thing.”

Looking back on his time with the England squad for the Tonga series, Mulhern was full of praise for the way head coach Shaun Wane masterminded a 3-0 whitewash.

“Being in the England camp was incredible,” he said. “I’m hungry to play again more in the future. Everyone came together quickly and formed strong connections and the way Shaun Wane went about things was great, so a lot of credit goes down to him.

“He is very good at making you aware of what it means to play for England and what a privilege it is. Obviously, as a player you want to play in every game and though it was disappointing to miss out on selection for the first two tests, it was a ‘squad first’ mentality and I was pleased to get my chance in the third test.”

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester coached Mulhern during his time at Hull KR and was instrumental in signing him from Warrington last year. I’ve known Robbie since he was 19 or 20 years old and brought him to Hull KR when he found his opportunities at Leeds limited,” said Mr Chester.

“I’m delighted with the progress he has made over the last few years where he has turned from a good club player into a good international player.

“To sign Robbie for three years is a real boost to our club and squad. Robbie played a massive part in our success in 2023 and will prove a big influence in ’24 and beyond.”

