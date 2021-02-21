Cougars to commemorate Captain Tom

Keighley Cougars are planning a lasting tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, the native of Keighley who passed away earlier this month at the age of 100.

Plans have been unveiled for a new gate to be installed at the Hard Royd Ings entrance at Cougar Park, which will see the current green emergency exit gate replaced with a newly designed, and much brighter, gate bearing an image of Keighley-born Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his NHS fundraising during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Club sponsors John W Laycock will be assisting in the production and installation of the gate, which is among several refurbishment and redevelopment projects to take place at Cougar Park.

Coach Rhys Lovegrove has backed the plans and believes it reinforces how important the local community is to the club.

“It’s class and I love the idea,” said Lovegrove.

“It’s really important that, even though we’re trying to achieve so much in such a short space of time and develop the club, the club keeps its roots in the community – that’s its foundation.

“This gate is another indication that that the board doesn’t forget where they are and what the community that supports this club is all about.

“Even though they are pushing to get the club to new heights, it’s still important that regain the ethos of being the club we want to be. We want the supporters to be proud of who they are coming to watch.”

