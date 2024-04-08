Counting Cards: Hull FC, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

HERE are the Super League sides facing nervy disciplinary waits after receiving cards in round seven.
Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) – yellow card – high tackle
Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils
Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – tip tackle
Hull KR vs London Broncos
Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – yellow card – tip tackle
Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants
Jack Brown (Hull FC) – yellow card – dangerous tackle
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – yellow card – late tackle
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – yellow card – high tackle
