Counting Cards: Hull FC, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

   08/04/2024

HERE are the Super League sides facing nervy disciplinary waits after receiving cards in round seven.

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) – yellow card – high tackle

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils
Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – tip tackle

Hull KR vs London Broncos
Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – yellow card – tip tackle

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants
Jack Brown (Hull FC) – yellow card – dangerous tackle
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – yellow card – late tackle
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – yellow card – high tackle

