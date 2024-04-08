Counting Cards: Hull FC, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

HERE are the Super League sides facing nervy disciplinary waits after receiving cards in round seven.

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) – yellow card – high tackle

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – tip tackle

Hull KR vs London Broncos

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – yellow card – tip tackle

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants

Jack Brown (Hull FC) – yellow card – dangerous tackle

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – yellow card – late tackle

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – yellow card – high tackle

