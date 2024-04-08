Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons suffer blows

WHICH Super League clubs suffered injury blows over round seven?
Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils
Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) – hamstring
Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – failed HIA
Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – calf
Josh Simm (Castleford Tigers) – arm
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves
Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) – failed HIA
Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) – ribs
Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants
Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) – head
Catalans Dragons vs St Helens
Jordan Abdull (Catalans Dragons) – hamstring
Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) – head
