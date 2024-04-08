Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons suffer blows

WHICH Super League clubs suffered injury blows over round seven?

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) – hamstring

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – failed HIA

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – calf

Josh Simm (Castleford Tigers) – arm

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) – failed HIA

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) – ribs

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) – head

Catalans Dragons vs St Helens

Jordan Abdull (Catalans Dragons) – hamstring

Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) – head

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.