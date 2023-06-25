Counting Cards: Hull KR, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity face nervy disciplinary wait after yellow cards

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action kicked off on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted St Helens at the MKM Stadium – and it’s fair to say that the Black and Whites were in the mood for action. After running into a 22-0 half-time lead, Tony Smith’s men continued their assault following the break, inflicting a 34-6 defeat on Paul Wellens’ side.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three Super League games taking place, including Leeds Rhinos’ home fixture against Huddersfield Giants. Both sides have been struggling as of late but it was Rohan Smith’s men that showed their mettle, thrashing their West Yorkshire opponents in a 54-0 drubbing.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, Castleford Tigers took on Warrington Wolves at The Jungle with the latter having the chance to reach the top of the Super League summit. However, Andy Last’s men had other ideas, and, after establishing a 14-0 half-time lead, the Tigers withstood a Warrington fightback to run out 23-14 winners.

With Castleford winning their fourth game of the season, the pressure was on Wakefield Trinity as they travelled to Challenge Cup semi-finalists Hull KR. Despite a second-half fightback from Mark Applegarth’s men, Rovers were able to inflict yet another defeat on Wakefield, with a 28-12 win.

On Saturday evening, Leigh Leopards visited the Catalans Dragons in a battle between first and third – and it didn’t disappoint. Though the French side raced into a 20-0 lead, Adrian Lam’s men battled back to even lead 30-26 at one stage before a final Catalans onslaught ensured Steve McNamara’s side took the two points in a 38-30 thriller.

There was just one game that took place in Super League on Sunday afternoon as Salford Red Devils hosted the Wigan Warriors on what was Armed Forces Day. But, it was Matt Peet’s men that won the battle. After leading 8-6 at half-time, Wigan piled on the pressure in the second-half to inflict a 26-6 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side.

But, which Super League players could face a nervy disciplinary wait following yellow cards at the weekend?

Hull KR vs Wakefield Trinity

Fouad Yaha – Hull KR – yellow card – dangerous tackle

David Fifita – Wakefield Trinity – yellow card – late tackle

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves

James Harrison – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – hip-drop tackle

Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants

Innes Senior – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – professional foul