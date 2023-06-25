Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action kicked off on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted St Helens at the MKM Stadium – and it’s fair to say that the Black and Whites were in the mood for action. After running into a 22-0 half-time lead, Tony Smith’s men continued their assault following the break, inflicting a 34-6 defeat on Paul Wellens’ side.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three Super League games taking place, including Leeds Rhinos’ home fixture against Huddersfield Giants. Both sides have been struggling as of late but it was Rohan Smith’s men that showed their mettle, thrashing their West Yorkshire opponents in a 54-0 drubbing.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, Castleford Tigers took on Warrington Wolves at The Jungle with the latter having the chance to reach the top of the Super League summit. However, Andy Last’s men had other ideas, and, after establishing a 14-0 half-time lead, the Tigers withstood a Warrington fightback to run out 23-14 winners.

With Castleford winning their fourth game of the season, the pressure was on Wakefield Trinity as they travelled to Challenge Cup semi-finalists Hull KR. Despite a second-half fightback from Mark Applegarth’s men, Rovers were able to inflict yet another defeat on Wakefield, with a 28-12 win.

On Saturday evening, Leigh Leopards visited the Catalans Dragons in a battle between first and third – and it didn’t disappoint. Though the French side raced into a 20-0 lead, Adrian Lam’s men battled back to even lead 30-26 at one stage before a final Catalans onslaught ensured Steve McNamara’s side took the two points in a 38-30 thriller.

There was just one game that took place in Super League on Sunday afternoon as Salford Red Devils hosted the Wigan Warriors on what was Armed Forces Day. But, it was Matt Peet’s men that won the battle. After leading 8-6 at half-time, Wigan piled on the pressure in the second-half to inflict a 26-6 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side.

But, which stars make their way into League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Gareth Widdop – Castleford Tigers

Gareth Widdop was in remarkable form against former side Warrington, notching nine points in an important victory.

2. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

Grabbed two more tries against Leigh to add to his tally with Tom Johnstone enjoying himself in the south of France.

3. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Continues to be played in the centre and Rhyse Martin never disappoints. The PNG international registered 26 points with two tries and nine goals.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle seems to be growing with every passing game for Wigan and he was brilliant against Salford on Sunday afternoon.

5. Darnell McIntosh – Hull FC

He’s come in for criticism in 2023, but Darnell McIntosh was superb for Hull against Saints, taking his two tries well.

6. Blake Austin – Leeds Rhinos

When Blake Austin runs hot, he runs hot and his performance against Huddersfield was worthy of an award with the halfback running the show.

7. Jake Clifford – Hull FC

What a player Jake Clifford is proving to be for Hull FC. The halfback ran the show against Saints on Thursday.

8. Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers

Had one of his best games in a Castleford shirt against Warrington on Friday with Liam Watts taking the fight to much larger Wolves’ opponents.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Despite being on the losing side against Catalans on Saturday, Edwin Ipape was at his mercurial best once more.

10. Sam Walters – Leeds Rhinos

Sam Walters registered two tries and was a constant thorn in the Huddersfield pack on Friday with some massive runs.

11. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Liam Farrell is the beating heart of this Wigan side and he produced another stellar two-try display as the Warriors put Salford to the sword.

12. Andre Savelio – Hull FC

Andre Savelio had potentially his best game in a Hull shirt against St Helens on Thursday night. The second-rower was in irrepressible form throughout as the Black and Whites ran out easy winners.

13. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

A brilliant performance from Castleford’s Joe Westerman against Warrington helped his side to victory on Friday night.

Substitutions

14. Jack Broadbent – Castleford Tigers

Jack Broadbent has arguably been Castleford’s most influential signing of 2023 and the utility back was in inspirational form in the win over Warrington.

15. Rowan Milnes – Hull KR

Talk about running the show in the absence of Jordan Abdull. Rowan Milnes was instrumental against Wakefield.

16. Liam Byrne – Wigan Warriors

Put in a massive shift in midfield for Wigan.

17. Louis Senior – Hull KR

Grabbed two tries in a great winger’s display against Wakefield on Friday night.