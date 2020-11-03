Covid cases at Hull KR bring premature end to Robins’ season

Hull KR’s season in over after the club recorded numerous Covid-19 cases.

As a result, the majority of their squad have been stood down and their remaining fixtures this season have been cancelled.

The Robins played Warrington on Thursday but that game will no longer take place. They were also due to play games against Catalans and Salford.

A club statement read: “Naturally, the club are disappointed we will not be able to fulfil our remaining fixtures and will finish our season early. However, the health of our players and coaching staff remains of paramount concern.

“We’d like to place our thanks on record to all 2020 members, sponsors, staff, players, SKY Sports, Super League and RFL for their help and support throughout 2020.”