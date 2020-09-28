Crooks to return for Rovers

Ben Crooks has been named to return from injury for Hull KR.

Crooks, who was Super League’s leading try-scorer before being sidelined will be looking to regain his place atop the leaderboard against the Giants who welcome back a key young forward duo.

Both Sam Hewitt and Matty English return to the 21-man squad but Darnell McIntosh is not named.

The Giants are coming off the back of an impressive comeback win over Castleford Tigers.

Giants: Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Wood, Hewitt, Butterworth, Trout, Young, McQueen, Michael

Rovers: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Ellis, Brierley, Peteru, Tate