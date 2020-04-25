Daniel Vidot makes his WWE Smackdown debut

Former Salford Red Devils winger Daniel Vidot made his TV debut as a WWE superstar on Friday.

Vidot, who took to professional wrestling in 2018, appeared on Smackdown, a weekly-running show that pulls millions of viewers every week.

The 30-year-old took on Sheamus, a four-time heavyweight champion, but lost in just under a minute.

Nevertheless, it takes away nothing from the incredible rise of the former Devils flier, who joined the WWE less than two years ago.