Daniel Vidot makes his WWE Smackdown debut

Former Salford Red Devils winger Daniel Vidot made his TV debut as a WWE superstar on Friday.
Vidot, who took to professional wrestling in 2018, appeared on Smackdown, a weekly-running show that pulls millions of viewers every week.
The 30-year-old took on Sheamus, a four-time heavyweight champion, but lost in just under a minute.
Nevertheless, it takes away nothing from the incredible rise of the former Devils flier, who joined the WWE less than two years ago.
When people tell you it can’t be done, do it. SMACKDOWN debut – 4.24.2020 #blessed #Smackdown #WWE @wwe @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/h2sYRrDNER
— Vidot (@DanielVidot) April 25, 2020