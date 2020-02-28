Danny Richardson earning his stripes at Castleford

There’s a new issue of Rugby League World magazine out today and inside, cover star Danny Richardson talks about his fresh start down at The Jungle with Castleford Tigers after being cast adrift by St Helens. Mahe Fonua steps up to tackle your questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A, and we have a chat with Harry Newman at Leeds Rhinos who we discover has a wise old head on young shoulders.

Is Rugby League too tough, and are we doing enough to look after our players when injury strikes? These are the questions posed in our latest investigation.

In the Betfred Championship, Jimmy Keinhorst tells us about his surprise move to York City Knights, and in League 1, we find out why Carl Forster has given up the coaching reins to return to playing at Barrow Raiders. Archie Snook explains why he is full of enthusiasm at West Wales Raiders despite results not going their way and our Time Machine travels back 25 years to the birth of London Skolars.

The Women’s Super League will be back in action soon, and we look at this year’s newcomers Huddersfield Giants, plus a meet up with one half of the Mr & Mrs couple who will soon be taking to the field at Warrington.

As the NRL prepares for kick off, we have a club-by-club guide to the new season, and ask a marketing guru how they would promote the Ashes series later this year.

On the international scene, we have the latest developments in France in Treiziste Diary, and we bring you the extraordinary story of Chris Nahi, the former NRL and Maori player who ended up a fugitive from justice after a descent into drug addiction and crime before finding redemption again. Plus a look into the history of Greek RL down under, and a new name on the international map in Vietnam.

All this and loads more in another packed issue.

