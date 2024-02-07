Danny Richardson on “the worst pain” he has ever felt, ACL horror, retirement and Castleford Tigers future

INJURIES are often part and parcel of playing sport.

But, sometimes, the injuries are so severe that months – and even years – can be spent out of the game trying to rehabilitate and recover.

For Castleford Tigers halfback Danny Richardson, it is almost 18 months since he tore his ACL and MCL in a 50-10 loss to the Salford Red Devils in August 2022.

The halfback eventually returned in a pre-season friendly against the London Broncos in late January, but, it’s fair to say, it has been a long road to recovery as Richardson detailed the horror of the injury.

“My knee is fine now, it’s been a long road and we are finally here now,” Richardson told League Express.

“I think at the time, for 30 seconds, it was the worst pain I have ever felt and then it sort of went numb so I thought ‘have I dodged a bullet and got away with it?’

“Obviously, then you try and stand up and it’s ballooned straightaway. With a knee you are expecting the worst and getting assessed, the physio looked up at me and he knew straightaway.

“You are pretty much numb for a few days and then you think you’ll be alright. After the operation, reality sort of hits home and you know how long it will be.

“I think it’s about 15 or 16 months or even a bit longer. It was August 2022 when I got the injury.”

Richardson admits that Castleford’s poor form in 2023 made the injury and watching on from the sidelines even tougher for the halfback.

“It’s been frustrating, it’s felt like it’s been forever. Obviously the way we went last year made it even tougher as I wanted to get out there, help the lads and try and save us from getting relegated. Thankfully we came through it anyway.

“When all you want to do is play rugby – it’s all I’ve ever known – and you can’t do that because it’s been taken away from you, especially when we weren’t doing so well, makes it even tougher.

“It’s why you play the game to be under those Friday night lights, going out and competing. It is extremely difficult when you can’t do it.”

For Richardson, the devastating injury put things into perspective in terms of his life with the halfback contemplating his career and even retirement at one stage.

“I think obviously the amount of emotions you go through daily, they change dramatically. The type of person I am, I don’t do well with sitting still and that’s the biggest time period I’ve had out of the game.

“It certainly puts things into perspective outside of the sport with your family life and things. One you think ‘I’m not doing this again’ and then 30 seconds later you’re thinking ‘I want to play again’.

“You are pretty much thinking like that the time you are out.”

Richardson made his comeback in Castleford’s 14-14 draw with London Broncos in the Tigers’ second pre-season game.

And though the former St Helens man only played half an hour, he loved begin back out there on the pitch.

“I was excited all the week leading up to the game but it was a sense of relief getting back on the field.

“It may only have been half an hour but I was relieved because sometimes you don’t think this day is going to come.

“You are doing the same things every day and that light at the end of the tunnel seems so far away but it’s here now.”

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, but that is currently at the back of his mind.

“I’ve not thought about it all, I’ve just been totally focused on getting back playing and with a long injury that sorts of helps you do that.

“It’s pointless thinking too far ahead because, in rugby, things can change in an instant. I’m just excited to get back on the rugby field.”

