Jodie Cunningham and Courtney Winfield-Hill join Sky Sports as full commentary team revealed

JODIE CUNNINGHAM and Courtney Winfield-Hill have joined Sky Sports as the broadcasting giant’s full commentary has been revealed.

Six-time Challenge Cup winner, Grand Final winner and a League Leaders’ Shield winner, Cunningham is currently England’s and St Helens’ captain whilst also managing the club’s pathway for women.

Winfield-Hill, meanwhile, has now hung up her boots following a four-year stint at Leeds Rhinos where she won two Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one League Leaders’ Shield as well as the Woman of Steel in 2019.

Sky Sports’ full commentary and on-screen team for 2024 are as follows: Barrie McDermott, Bill Arthur, Brian Carney, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Dave Woods, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jenna Brooks, Jodie Cunningham, Jon Wells, Jon Wilkin, Kyle Amor, Mark Wilson, Terry O’Connor, and Sam Tomkins.

Of course, it follows the news that Sky Sports struck up a broadcasting deal with the sport that will see all 170 Super League games shown live across Sky and NOW TV platforms, with Magic Weekend fixtures, the play-offs and all three Grand Finals – Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair – included.

