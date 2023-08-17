Danny Ward on Blake Austin potential debut, “surprised” at Castleford’s position and previous interest in Super League job

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go up against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night in what is being dubbed as the ‘Second Battle of Belle Vue’.

Of course, the first – which new Castleford head coach Danny Ward played in back in 2006 – ended with the Tigers’ relegation from Super League.

Ward himself has only been in his new position for a fortnight, but he has admitted that he was interested in the Castleford job previously.

“No secret, I was interested in the job previously. It’s a club that I am passionate about, it’s an exciting group of players to take charge of, well supported club. The atmosphere at games has always been unbelievable, it’s a really exciting club for me,” Ward said.

“I’m buzzing to be in charge and take us forward for the next six games.”

In terms of where Castleford find themselves in the Super League table – joint bottom – Ward is surprised but hailed the competitiveness of the league in 2023.

“I am a little bit surprised why they are there where they are but then you’ve got to pay credit to other teams and Super League.

“The table isn’t a usual picture of how things are, you’ve got Leigh who have won the Challenge Cup. There are some fantastic teams and players knocking around and anyone can beat anyone on the day.

“It’s not about who is on a piece of paper from 1-17, there are many things that go into winning games.”

Looking at the Castleford squad, Ward explained why he is excited to lead this group of players as he revealed whether Blake Austin could debut tomorrow night.

“I was always really excited about this Cas squad on paper, from 1-25 in training and some those of young kids coming through, it is a hotbed of talent.

“In terms of talent and what we’ve got it’s a fantastic group and confidence wise I haven’t seen anything like they are low on confidence, they have trained really well. There has been no question of a lack of confidence.”

“Blake has been fantastic around the place, just his voice in team meetings, he is speaking up about what we have been missing.

“His confidence has really added to the group. Having him out there on the field, getting people around he is a fantastic player and a fantastic addition at this time of the year. We all know what Blake can bring to the team, I’m really looking forward to seeing him play – if it is this week.”