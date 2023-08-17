Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul set to exit rugby league

HULL FC’s Jamie Shaul is set to exit rugby league.

The 31-year-old, who has made almost 200 appearances for the Black and Whites since debuting for the club back in 2013, is set to retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season, League Express understands.

Though injury is not the reason for his departure, Shaul is set to head into the building business after a decade in rugby league.

A mainstay within the Black and Whites’ ranks, the fullback won the 2016 and 2017 Challenge Cups with his boyhood club before the arrival of Brett Hodgson saw Shaul on the periphery.

A loan spell at Wakefield Trinity towards the back end of 2022 almost saw the 31-year-old sign for the West Yorkshire club on a permanent basis, but he returned to Hull to fight for his place under new head coach Tony Smith.

However, with Tex Hoy and youngster Davy Litten number one and two in the fullback position, Shaul has conceded that it is time to hang up his boots.

