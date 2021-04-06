Daryl Powell’s move from Castleford to Warrington confirmed

CASTLEFORD coach Daryl Powell has agreed a three-year deal to take charge of Super League rivals Warrington from next season.

Confirmation comes three weeks after it was announced that the 55-year-old will leave Castleford at the end of the current campaign.

A month before that, Warrington revealed Steve Price will return to Australia at the end of the year.

Powell’s Castleford beat Price’s Warrington 21-12 in the final match of the opening round of Super League last month.

Former Keighley, Leeds and Featherstone coach Powell replaced Ian Millward at Castleford midway through the 2013 season.

He led them to the Challenge Cup final in 2014 and Grand Final in 2017. On both occasions, they were beaten by Leeds.

Former St George Illawarra coach Price, 43, became Warrington coach in succession to Tony Smith ahead of the 2018 campaign, when his side made both the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final, losing to Catalans and Wigan respectively.

The following year, Warrington were back at Wembley and this time lifted the trophy by beating St Helens.

Warrington have reached four Grand Finals in the summer era, but haven’t won the league title since 1955.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Powell told Warrington’s club website.

“Warrington is an outstanding club with a rich history and the opportunity to coach the club from 2022 onwards is a very special one.

“My coaching philosophy is to support players to achieve special things and I think everyone knows and can see what I like to do with my players and teams.

“I feel like I’m moving from one special club to another. I think it’s important to get it out in the open now so I can focus on the year ahead and there’s certainty from both sides at this stage.

“Hopefully there’ll be an excitement at Warrington and an excitement at Castleford that I can finish off there in a really positive way this season.”