David Fifita returns to Wakefield training

David Fifita has returned to Wakefield training after agreeing to wear a GPS tracker.

The forward had been stood down by Trinity for refusing to wear the vest, which is used to determine whether players have been in close contact with others as part of the RFL’s track and trace system.

But after a meeting with club officials, the ‘Big Bopper’ has been reinstated.

“I wasn’t privy to the conventions that the CEO and chairman had with Dave and his agent, but I’ve been told that there’s been a real buy-in from Dave moving forward.

“It’s water under the bridge now and we look forward to getting Dave back into the form he was in at the start of last season.

“He’s back in training which is a real positive for everybody. He has to wear a GPS tracker – we needed a buy-in from everybody and everybody includes David Fifita.

“What I’ve seen these last three days is a guy who’s working hard, working hard away from the group, training with guys that have been away for Covid reasons and I’m looking forward to seeing Dave get back out there sooner rather than later.”