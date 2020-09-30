Davies hat-trick and Yaha double helps Catalans prevail over valiant Leeds

Leeds made 15 changes, with Adam Cuthbertson and Luke Briscoe the only players to retain their places. Jack Broadbent, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Hall, Loui McConnell and Liam Tandall all made their Super League debuts.

Their opponents made four changes to their side from Warrington; Arthur Romano, Arthur Mourgue, Sam Kasiano and Julian Bousquet returned to the mix.

After relentless pressure, Catalans broke the deadlock on 17 minutes. Tom Davies received a cut-out ball and stepped in-field to crash over, while he spun out of a tackle to score in the corner minutes later.

Rhys Evans, on his return to Richard Agar’s side, turned defence into attack to put Leeds on the board with an incredible 95-metre inception score. Jarrod O’Connor’s conversion put Leeds right back into the contest.

Davies completed a first-half hat-trick on the stroke of half-time as he combined well with Sam Tomkins and Israel Folau. James Maloney’s conversion placed Catalans into a 6-16 advantage at the break.

Fouad Yaha slid towards the try-line at Headingley on the opposite flank to put Catalans into a relatively comfortable 16-point lead.

Arthur Mourgue crossed with four minutes remaining, while Yaha added his second on the hooter, to provide them with a convincing 6-34 victory.

Leeds: Walker, L. Briscoe, A. Sutcliffe, Evans, Tindall, McLelland, Broadbent, Cuthbertson, O’Connor, Ferres, Walters, Thompson, Harrison; Subs: Hall, Mustapha, Whiteley, McConnell

Catalans: S. Tomkins, Yaha, Romano, Folau, Davies, Drinkwater, Maloney, Moa, McIlorum, Bousquet, J. Tomkins, Whitley, Garcia; Subs: Casty, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano