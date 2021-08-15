Davis making his mark for Warrington

Matt Davis says the signs are good as Warrington target a first title since 1955 in coach Steve Price’s final season at the helm before the arrival of Daryl Powell.

Price recruited loose-forward Davis, 25, from London Broncos in 2019, and the Nuneaton-born player who is nicknamed ‘The Axe’, signed a new two-year contract in November.

After loan spells at Rochdale and back with the Broncos during his first season at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Davis has become a regular feature in the Wolves pack.

“Pricey is rewarding me with a good bit of game time,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying just getting out there with the boys and putting a shift in.

“The middles are starting to work really well together and there are signs of a real bond beginning to show.

“It’s just about getting out there and doing my job and doing everything that is needed of me, as well as those little extra efforts that people won’t see.”

Davis, who made more than 70 appearances for the Broncos and had loan periods at Hemel Stags and London Skolars during the early stages of his career, continued: “I’m just really enjoying playing.

“There’s a good vibe within the team, which means you’re looking forward to every game and getting out there and just ripping in.”

Having faced Wakefield, Warrington have an intriguing home clash against fellow title hopefuls Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

“This is my third year at Warrington and it’s taken a little bit of time to get to this stage,” he added.

“But I definitely feel that I’m a big part of the team now and I feel like we’re a tight-knit group, which is great to see.

“Results this season particularly have shown that we go out there for each other. There have been a few games, like Leeds and Wigan, where we really dug in deep.

“It shows to me that we’re much more of a team now and that we work hard for each other, where in the past we’d have let those games slip.”

This week Warrington are planning a major promotion for children at the game, with an appearance at the game of Dreygo the Dragon.

