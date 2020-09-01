Dawson-Jones extends Bradford stay

Matty Dawson-Jones is the latest player to sign a new deal with Bradford.

The Bulls winger has penned a new one-year contract to keep him with the club in 2021.

Dawson-Jones joined the club from Hull FC and scored four tries before the season was cancelled.

“I am made up to be staying,” he said.

“It was an easy decision, John is a big pull in me staying as he was me coming to the club, knowing what he is as a coach and although I haven’t worked with him long I have enjoyed working under him so far and am looking forward to 2021.”

Kear added: “The fans saw his try scoring potential, even in just a few games at the start of the year but one of the other thing that really impressed me about Matty is his efforts in bringing the ball out from the back.

“He is another hard-working honest fella who goes through a great amount of work in attack and defence. If you look at his record, he is another player with a fair few games on his record and he is very durable as well, generally been injury free and he is another Super League standard player.”