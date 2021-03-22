Death of legendary forward Jeff Grayshon

JEFF GRAYSHON, the former international forward whose career with a string of Yorkshire clubs spanned an amazing 25 years and 776 professional games, has died aged 72.

He was a league championship winner with Dewsbury in 1973, and also played for Bradford, in two spells, Leeds, Featherstone and Batley as well as having a spell at Australian club Cronulla.

Birstall-born Grayshon represented Great Britain 13 times, England eleven times, including at the 1975 World Cup (he also featured in the 1985 tournament for the Lions), and Yorkshire 14 times.

He played until he was 45, and featured both alongside his son Paul for Bradford, and after moving to Featherstone, against him in 1990 (the pair were 41 and 22 respectively), before becoming coach of Batley.

In 1992, Grayshon was made an MBE for his services to Rugby League.