Defensive pressure pleases Woolf

Kristian Woolf was left hugely satisfied with the relentless pressure his side put on Toronto with their defence after the champions came out 32-0 winners over the Canadians in Warrington on Saturday.

Coming off the back of an energy sapping World Club Challenge defeat to Sydney Roosters, there would have been plenty of reasons for Saints to be below their best. But their coach was pleased with how his players responded, particularly without the ball.

“It’s a challenge to pick your players up after an occasion like last week but the group deserves a lot of credit,” he said.

“They spoke all week about making sure they got over it and put the same amount of energy into this week and I think they did a really good job.

“That was the best part of our game tonight (the defence). I think the reason they (Toronto) made a couple of errors is because they were willing to chance their hand, but our ability to get up off the line and pressure them into making mistakes meant that we did a really good job in that regard.

“We did start to push a few passes in the second half when we didn’t need to, but our attitude never changed towards our defence and that was the most pleasing thing.”

One disappointing aspect to come out of the match was an ankle injury to youngster James Bentley, who has been excelling filling in at centre for Mark Percival, and Woolf conceded that, although they are hopeful it’s nothing serious, he’ll be set for a spell on the sidelines.

“At the moment whoever we put in the left centre spot we just seem to keep copping injuries there unfortunately,” he said.

“He’s been doing a terrific job. He’s a really good young player and he’s really been coming along in whatever position we put him in.

“He’s got an ankle injury. It’s one we’re going to have to get a scan on, but the early indications are it’s not too bad. I’d still say he’ll probably miss a couple of weeks though.”

